WBC welterweight world champion Shawn Porter and top contender Yordenis Ugas held a media workout Wednesday at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica as they near their title showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Shawn Porter



“I feel great. This is exactly where I want to be. I can’t wait to get into the ring. Last week was peak week for training camp. Everything went beautifully and here we are.

“I’ve watched a lot of Ugas’ fights, even going back to his amateur days. I know what he can bring to the ring. He throws punches like a Cuban fighter. When they turn their punches, they do it a little differently. I’m training my mind and my eyes to be prepared for that.

“We’re in a beautiful place right now. Training in Washington D.C. was great. That was my first camp with Barry Hunter and the Headbangers Gym. To get in the ring and spar with Lamont Peterson, who I’ve looked up to for a long time, was really special.

“We’re going to see on fight night what kind of differences you’ll see in my game. We worked on a lot of different things for me and to get ready for Ugas. I think power is really going to come into play. We really were able to focus on that. That might be something new that you see. If I get an early knockout, it’s not because Ugas can’t take a punch.

“I don’t think Ugas has fought at the top level as a professional. In order to not underestimate him, you have to understand he fought at that highest level consistently in the amateurs. I know he’s training to be ready for this kind of environment.

“I’m looking forward to fighting on FOX. I know there are going to be some new people watching because they heard about PBC. I know I’m ready for it.”

Yordenis Ugas



“We’ve just been working the same way we always work and are just ready to fight. I’m obviously facing a top-tier fighter and a legitimate champion. So I’m here ready to compete and ready to fight and win this world title. This is going to be a great match up.

“Shawn Porter is a great fighter and strong guy. We are both clashing, come forward fighters so we are going to stand in the ring and see who is going to go backwards first.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight. Shawn is known for that. That’s how he became a world champion. But I’m a world-class fighter, looking to become a champion and I’m going to leave it all in the ring.

“I have my game plan and know what I have to do. Shawn is a going to be strong, but I’m stronger.

“It’s a good thing I came from the Cuban national team, because I got to fight all styles from all kinds of countries. There are a lot of tough guys in the amateurs and the pros and I’ve seen what they all can bring.

“I am an aggressive fighter and I’m going utilize that style on Saturday. Shawn is a little bit more difficult when he moves around in the ring. His boxing ability is underrated. But I’m prepared to do what I have to so that I can become champion.”