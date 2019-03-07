By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian light middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu, who is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, is training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles and could be fighting in the USA against a world class opponent after a possible bout in Australia with WBA #8 light middleweight Michael Zerafa.

“I want to see the level I’m at,” Tszyu told the Sydney Morning Herald. “There’s a few names – Zerafa and Mundine are talking to each other, I’m now the mandatory to fight Zerafa. If them two fight, I’d love to fight the winner. They are the big names I’d like to fight.

“I just want the big names, the big fights, the big arenas. My main goal is the US. There’s not much going on domestically other than the Zerafa fight.

“I want to go international, go to the States and test myself on the world level.”