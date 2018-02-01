February 1, 2018

Ramirez-Ahmed/Ancajas-Gonzalez Final Presser

By Mikey Williams/Top Rank

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (26-1-1, 18 KOs), his challeger Israel Gonzalez (20-1, 8 KOs), WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs) and his challenger Habib Ahmed (22-0, 17 KOs) faced off Thursday in advance of their ESPN-televised world title fights on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jerwin Ancajas: I’m very excited to be fighting in the U.S. because this gives me a big opportunity to be able to showcase my talent.

Israel Gonzalez: We didn’t come to play. We came to take that title from Ancajas and I promised Mexico and Cabo San Lucas to take that title back.

Zurdo Ramirez: I take really seriously, like every fight, because nobody knows him. But a lot of great fighters come from Ghana that nobody knows…Azumah Nelson…Joshua Clottey…so I know he’s really prepared to put on a great show.

Habib Ahmed: It’s been my dream to be a world champion. This opportunity has come to us and I’m going to take it.

