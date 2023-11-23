Radovan-Mikhailovich en eliminatoria de la FIB el 16 de diciembre en Inglaterra El peso mediano #3 de la FIB Denis Radovan (17-0-1, 8 KOs) se enfrentará al #4 de la FIB Andrei Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs) en una eliminatoria final de la FIB el 16 de diciembre en el Beacon of Light en Sunderland, Inglaterra. El ganador estará en línea para desafiar al campeón de peso mediano de la FIB/OMB, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. La cartelera está encabezada por un choque de peso mediano junior entre Josh Kelly (14-1-1, 7 KOs) y Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 12 KOs). Jermell Charlo deja vacante el título de las 154 libras de la FIB Broner esta lesionado pero se mantiene evento de DKP del 2 de diciembre Like this: Like Loading...

