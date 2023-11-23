El peso mediano #3 de la FIB Denis Radovan (17-0-1, 8 KOs) se enfrentará al #4 de la FIB Andrei Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs) en una eliminatoria final de la FIB el 16 de diciembre en el Beacon of Light en Sunderland, Inglaterra. El ganador estará en línea para desafiar al campeón de peso mediano de la FIB/OMB, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. La cartelera está encabezada por un choque de peso mediano junior entre Josh Kelly (14-1-1, 7 KOs) y Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 12 KOs).
