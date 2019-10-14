Former European super welterweight champion Sergey Rabchenko made a successful return to the ring on Saturday and then promptly targeted world-rated Tim Tszyu, son of the legendary Kostya Tszyu. Rabchenko (30-5, 22KOs) won a comfortable points decision over journeyman Aliaksandr Dzemka (6-11, 2 KOs) over six rounds in Minsk, Belarus and is no stranger to the Land Down Under. In 2014 he lost a very contentious split decision to Anthony Mundine, in a fight many thought he did enough to get his hand raised.

“I feel I have unfinished business in Australia. It is a beautiful place, with great people, but I want to knock out one of their up and coming talents in Tim Tszyu,” said Rabchenko. “I look at Tim Tszyu and think he is talented, not as good as his father obviously, but it is someone I can beat and take his place in the world ratings,” he continued. Currently, the man nicknamed “Tszyu2” is rated 8th by the IBF and 12th by the WBO.

“Sergey boxed well on the weekend, the idea was to get rounds in and shake off any rust since his last fight in June,” said his manager Philippe Fondu. “As a team we have set our sights on Tim Tszyu. The Australian boxing public is familiar with Sergey after his great fight there with Mundine, so we believe it’s probably a fight that can be made quite easily,” Fondu continued.

“I see Tszyu has a fight against another Australian scheduled. If he wants a real challenge after that, all he has to do is get in contact with my team,” stated Rabchenko. “My record is now 30 wins and 5 losses and I plan on making Tszyu win number 31”.