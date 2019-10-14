Wainright Productions (Krishna Wainwright), Casa De Boxeo 2.0, and Rodeo West Dallas present professional boxing this Thursday. The card has nine scheduled bouts featuring popular locals Kenneth Taylor, David Bravo, Ramiro Martinez, Mike Lemelle and more in separate bouts. The idea of the event is to kick off a series of small events like this one featuring young local talent. The show will be held at the Rodeo West Dallas in Dallas, and be streamed online.