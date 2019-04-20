By Gary “Digital” Williams

The next pro boxing card in the Beltway (Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia) will take place tonight at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, MD. A new promotional company, KBW Promotions, will bring this card to Beltway Boxing fans.

Headlining this “Rumble At Rosecroft” will be undefeated DC middleweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison who will compete for the second time in less than a month when he takes on Fred Jenkins, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA in an eight-round encounter. Harrison (31-0-1, 17 KO’s) returned to action after two-plus years of inactivity and scored a first-round knockout over Bruce Rumbolz on March 30th in New Albany, IN. This will be the first time Harrison has ever competed in the state of Maryland. Jenkins (10-5, three KO’s) returns to action for the first time since September of 2017 when he lost a six-round unanimous decision to Isaiah Wise in Philadelphia.

The co-feature on the card will have undefeated Upper Marlboro, MD heavyweight Mike “Silverback” Balogun in a six-round encounter against Marquis Valentine of Toledo, OH. Balogun (12-0, nine KO’s) last fought on February 16th and scored a first-round knockout over Danny Calhoun on February 16th in New Cumberland, WVA. Valentine (5-5, two KO’s) will look to break a four-bout losing streak including a first-round knockout loss to Bakhodir Jalolov on December 8th in La Puente, CA.

Leesburg, VA cruiserweight Joe Jones competes for the first time in the Beltway when he meets undefeated Montez Brown of Virginia Beach, VA in a six-round contest. Jones (9-1, seven KO’s) looks to bounce back from his first pro loss, a fifth-round TKO defeat to Shawndell Terrell Winters on November 10th in Hammond, IN. Brown (8-0, six KO’s) scored a sixth-round TKO over Ricco Ralston on February 9th in Norfolk, VA.

Hagerstown, MD super middleweight “The Sexy Albanian” Genc Pllana (3-0, one KO) will battle with Jonathan Morgan of Northern Shores, MI in a four-round encounter. Pllana (3-0, one KO) last fought on January 26th and won a six-round unanimous decision over Ashton Sykes in Waldorf, MD. Morgan (0-1) lost his pro debut by third-round stoppage to Cedric Whyckoff on October 26th in Detroit, MI.

Silver Spring, MD heavyweight George Harris returns to action in a four-round bout against Lamarco Ellis of Fayetteville, NC. Harris (2-0, two KO’s) scored a third-round TKO over Lamar Lewis on December 1st in DC. Ellis (2-5, one KO) won his first two bouts but has now lost five in a row including a July 28th loss to Stanley Wright by four-round unanimous decision in Charlotte, NC.

Frederick, MD light heavyweight Larry “Hitman” Pryor will face Greg “Hotshot” Hackett of Philadelphia in a four-round contest. Pryor (10-19, five KO’s) has not fought since February of 2018 when he lost a six-round unanimous decision to Alvin Varmall, Jr. in Atlantic City, NJ. Hackett (2-18-1) last fought on September 22nd and dropped a four-round unanimous decision to Filip Stankovic in Springfield, VA. This will be Hackett’s seventh straight bout in the Beltway.

Also, Hobbsville, NC super featherweight Roger “RBIII” Belch will be in a six-round contest against Darel Harris of Sarasota, FL Belch (12-1, eight KO’s) scored a fifth-round TKO over Sidell Blocker on February 9th in Norfolk, VA. Harris (1-11-1, one KO) looks to bounce back from a six-round unanimous decision loss to Stevie Massey on March 16th in Charlotte, NC. This will be the fourth bout for Harris this year.

Here is the scale watch for the card:

Dusty Hernandez Harrison 163 vs. Fred Jenkins, Jr. 162.6

Mike Balogun 232 vs. Marquise Valentine 310.2

Montez Brown 193.8 vs. Joe Jones 192.4

Genc Pllana 168 vs. Jonathan Morgan 167.4

George Harris 216.4 vs. Lamarco Ellis 277.8

Larry Pryor 192.2 vs. Greg Hackett 194.2

Roger Belch 133.8 vs. Darel Harris 135.8