Heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has apologized for using the banned substances that torpedoed his June 1 world title shot against WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in New York City.

It came to light Friday that Miller has tested dirty in a total of three random drug tests with three different banned substances found in his system (GW1516 twice, HGH, and EPO).

In a video on social media, Miller stated, “I messed up. I made a bad call. A lot of ways to handle the situation, I handled it wrong and I’m paying the price for it. I’m missing out on a big opportunity and I’m hurting inside. My heart is bleeding right now. I hurt my family, my friends, my team, my supporters, but I’m owning up to it. I’m gonna deal with it, I’m gonna correct it, and I’m gonna come back better. I’m humbled by the experience.”