Eddie Hearn, promoter of WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, said on social media that Joshua’s next opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has failed ANOTHER random drug test.
“We have now received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has now failed a second separate test for a further substance. AJ’s June 1 opponent will be announced next week – if you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number!” tweeted Hearn.
Big Baby reportedly tested positive for the banned substance HGH after previously testing dirty for GW1516.