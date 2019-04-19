Eddie Hearn, promoter of WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, said on social media that Joshua’s next opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has failed ANOTHER random drug test.‏

“We have now received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has now failed a second separate test for a further substance. AJ’s June 1 opponent will be announced next week – if you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number!” tweeted Hearn.

Big Baby reportedly tested positive for the banned substance HGH after previously testing dirty for GW1516.