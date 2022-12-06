El equipo de transmisión ha sido nombrado para el PPV Crawford-Avanesyan de $ 39.99 del sábado en BLK Prime y en todos los puntos de venta por cable y satélite. Todd Grisham dirigirá el equipo de comentaristas con Paulie Malignaggi y Antonio Tarver. Zab Judah ofrecerá información detrás de escena y entrevistas entre bastidores. Cheyenne McCargo servirá como la voz de puntuación de la cartelera. Lupe Contreras será la locutora del ring.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.