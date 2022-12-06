Presentan el equipo de transmisión en PPV TV de Crawford-Avanesyan El equipo de transmisión ha sido nombrado para el PPV Crawford-Avanesyan de $ 39.99 del sábado en BLK Prime y en todos los puntos de venta por cable y satélite. Todd Grisham dirigirá el equipo de comentaristas con Paulie Malignaggi y Antonio Tarver. Zab Judah ofrecerá información detrás de escena y entrevistas entre bastidores. Cheyenne McCargo servirá como la voz de puntuación de la cartelera. Lupe Contreras será la locutora del ring. PPVs de Crawford , Pacqiao y Teofimo el sábado Ennis, Ellis, Andrade en cartelera de Tank por PPV Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

