Super middleweight Hernan David Perez (8-3, 3 KOs) of Argentina unanimously decisioned countryman Pablo Cesar Villanueva (10-4-1, 0 KOs) to win the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol title Saturday night. The official scores were 99-94, 97-93, and 97-96 all in favor of Perez. The 10 round main event took place at the Talleres Futbol Club, Mar Del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Rounding out the undercard:
Juliana Vanesa Basualdo SD Florencia Ayelen Juarez 6rds bantamweights
Leandro Ariel Fonseca UD Miguel Angel Scaringi 6 rounds welterweights
Federico Schinina TKO 4 Cristian Sebastian Moris 4rds welterweights
Braian Esequiel Ronner UD Silvio Mauricio Sabattino 4rds super welterweights
Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising