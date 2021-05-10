Perez tops Villanueva for WBA regional belt Super middleweight Hernan David Perez (8-3, 3 KOs) of Argentina unanimously decisioned countryman Pablo Cesar Villanueva (10-4-1, 0 KOs) to win the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol title Saturday night. The official scores were 99-94, 97-93, and 97-96 all in favor of Perez. The 10 round main event took place at the Talleres Futbol Club, Mar Del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Rounding out the undercard: Juliana Vanesa Basualdo SD Florencia Ayelen Juarez 6rds bantamweights Leandro Ariel Fonseca UD Miguel Angel Scaringi 6 rounds welterweights Federico Schinina TKO 4 Cristian Sebastian Moris 4rds welterweights Braian Esequiel Ronner UD Silvio Mauricio Sabattino 4rds super welterweights Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising Interview: Sean O’Grady Canelo Post-Fight Press Conference

