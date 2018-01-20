January 20, 2018

Parker: Joshua is good, I am GREAT

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) is confident he can knock out IBF, WBA champion Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) on March 31 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. “I think he’s a good champion and I see myself as a great champion,” Parker told Talk Sport. “That’s the reason why I want to fight him because I see it as a good challenge. We’re both good fighters, and we all want to see who the best in the world is.”

“To be totally honest, I feel that I can knock Joshua out. I feel that if I get him into the same situation Wladimir Klitschko got him into. Then I wouldn’t give him a chance. I’ll be relentless and chase him down. But the reason why he is a champion is being he is so true hearted as a fighter – he got up off the ground, got back to work and beat up Klitschko and got the win. So I’ve got to respect him for doing that.”

