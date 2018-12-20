Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions will co-promote a potential early candidate for the 2019 Fight of the Year, when world title challenger “Mighty” Aston Palicte (24-2-1, 20 KOs) takes on unbeaten Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (20-0-2, 13 KOs) in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior bantamweight title eliminator on Thursday, January 31, at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California (located 35 miles outside of San Diego). Palicte-Martinez will headline a soon-to-be-announced card in the 12-round main event, held on the Thursday night of Super Bowl week.

The winner of the Palicte vs. Martinez title eliminator will become the mandatory challenger for the winner of the New Year’s Eve match in China for the vacant WBO Junior Bantamweight World Championship, between No. 1 contender Donnie Nietes (41-1-5, 23 KOs) and No. 3-rated Kazuito Ioka (23-1, 13 KOs).