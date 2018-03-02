Ortiz weighs in 26.5lbs heavier than Wilder

Deontay Wilder 214.75 vs. Luis Ortiz 241.25

(WBC heavyweight title)



Andre Dirrell 167.75 vs. Jose Uzcategui 166

(IBF interim super middleweight title)



Alicia Napoleon 158.4 vs. Femke Hermans 159.4

(WBA female super middleweight title)

Chordale Booker 157.8 vs. Emmanuel Sanchez 161.6

Willie Monroe 163.2 vs. Carlos Galvan 163.2

Kenny Robles 39.8 vs. Javier Martinez 139.4

Patrick Day 153.4 vs. Kyrone Davis 153.8

Richardson Hitchins 141.8 vs. Charles Stanford 141.6

Sergey Derevyanchenko 164.2 vs. Dashon Johnson 164.8

Gary Antuanne Russell 138 vs. Keasen Freeman 139.6

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

TV: Showtime