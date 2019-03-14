By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBC Silver Minimumweight Champion, Carlos “Arañita” Ortega (14-5-2, 5 KOs)weighed in at 106.5 pounds and his opponent Johnny Garay (6-4, 6 KOs) needed an extra hour to hit the scale at 108.5 for their rematch bout on the light flyweight division which heads the Thursday´s night card presented y Promociones y Eventos del Istmo at Fantastic Casino, Albrook Panama.



Ortega won a unanimous decision over Garay in their first match on October 14, 2017.

Francisco Pachay 123.25 vs Gilmer Baules 122.25

Roger Saldaña 111 vs Edwin Aparicio 113

Pedro Mosquera 147 vs Oriel Bethancourt 145

Josue Alvarado 144.25 vs Jorge Garcia 148.5

Raul Melendez 112.5 vs Fernando Cedeño 116

Hector Ortega 111.25 vs Fernando Sanchez 110