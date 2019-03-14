Unbeaten IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. and undefeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia went face-to-face at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Wednesday at the final press conference before they go toe-to-toe at the same venue this Saturday in a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event.



“I’m going to punish him and make him wish he took his brother’s advice to not take this fight,” – Spence

“Getting this victory will forever leave my name in the history books. No other fighter is daring to do what I’m doing,” – Garcia