Fast rising heavyweight star Bakhodir Jalolov (4-0, 4 KOs) returns to action this Friday night against Willie Harvey (3-1-1, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round bout at the Marconi Automotive Museum’s 21st Annual Fundraiser for Kids in Tustin, CA.

“Known as the ‘Big Uzbek’, the giant 6’7″ heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov is a former Olympian with massive knockout power,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “With his gaudy amateur record, skills and size, Jalolov is already a force in the heavyweight division. I expect another impressive win on Friday against Willie Harvey and I will not hesitate to step him up in a major way immediately after.”