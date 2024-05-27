Okolie KOs Rozanski y gana el campeonato bridger del WBC El ex campeón de peso crucero de la OMB Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie (20-1, 15 KOs) destronó y destronó al previamente invicto campeón de peso puente del WBC Lukasz Rozanski (15-1, 14 KOs) en el primer asalto el viernes por la noche en el Podpromie Arena en Rzeszow. Polonia. ¡Okolie, de 6’5, derribó a Rozanski, de 38 años, tres veces en el primer round para terminar la pelea! Eran las 2:55. Panin KOs al ex campeón Devon Alexander en Canadá Presentan la cartelera PPV Tank/Benavidez Like this: Like Loading...

