El peso mediano junior # 12 de la OMB Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1, 18 KOs) pondrá su ranking mundial en juego contra el Venezolano, Iván “Demolisher” Matute (30-3, 25 KOs) en diez rounds en el Grand Hotel de Tijuana. , BCN, México. La pelea se transmitirá en México por Azteca 7. Puedes ver esta cartelera en los EE. UU. Si tienes un servicio de VPN.
