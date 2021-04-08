Ocampo regresa el sábado en Tijuana El peso mediano junior # 12 de la OMB Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1, 18 KOs) pondrá su ranking mundial en juego contra el Venezolano, Iván “Demolisher” Matute (30-3, 25 KOs) en diez rounds en el Grand Hotel de Tijuana. , BCN, México. La pelea se transmitirá en México por Azteca 7. Puedes ver esta cartelera en los EE. UU. Si tienes un servicio de VPN. Ring City anuncia cartelera del 22 de abril en NY La AMB ordena Akhmadaliev-Rios por titulo supergallo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

