AGON Sports & Events contracted Michael Stachewicz as new chief trainer. From the beginning of the year 2019 the 58 years old coach is responsible for the training of former WBA world champion Jack Culcay.



“We are the youngest German professional boxing team and we grow up very fast”, AGON´s CEO Ingo Volckmann says. “In 2019 we want to win the first World Championship for AGON with Jack and we are very sure that Michael Stachewicz is the right man for this ambitious aims.” The new Headcoach was a national and international successful amateur boxer in the eighties. He won the famous cup “Chemiepokal” and the silver medal at the Military World Championships.

Stachewicz has been a trainer for more than 30 years, started his career in 1987 as assistant coach of Manfred Wolke, the trainer of Henry Maske and Axel Schulz. 23 years he worked at the Olympic Boxing Base in his Hometown Frankfurt/Oder. In 2009 Stachewicz worked with Jack Culcay in preparation for the amateur World Championship – Jack won the title in Milano and turned to Pro after this success.

“I am high motivated to work with such excellent boxers like Jack”, Stachewicz says. “The team of AGON Sports wants to win title – and it´s the same with me. We have no champion from Germany currently and we want to change this as soon as possible!” The contract with the former Headcoch Torsten Schmitz was finished in the end of 2018.

Jack Culcay currently ranked at # 2 of the International Boxing Federation (IBF). For January the 15 th the IBF ordered the Purse Bid for an Elimination bout Jack Culcay vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (IBF # 4).