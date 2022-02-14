Junior lightweight Brandon Valdes (14-2, 7 KOs) will step in for Gadwin Rosa to take on Jordan White (12-1, 10 KOs) in the 10-round junior lightweight main event for the WBC USNBC title on Saturday night at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland. No reason given for Rosa’s withdrawal.

In his highest profile fight, Valdes was stopped in six-rounds by former two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner Robeisy Ramirez. In that fight, Valdes was ahead on one scorecard at the time of the stoppage. In his last bout, Valdes won an eight-round unanimous decision over Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias in Mexico.