Featherweight challenger Miguel Flores suffered an ankle injury in training and was forced to drop out of his match against WBA featherweight world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz that headlines on FOX February 16 from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Stepping up to replace Flores is Rafael “Big Bang” Rivera (26-2-2, 17 KOs), a 24-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico.

The televised undercard will also feature a battle of unbeaten super welterweight prospects as 6’6 Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fondura takes on Donnie Marshall in an eight-round match. The co-feature is a 12-round junior welterweight clash between unbeaten former champion Omar Figueroa and hard-hitting John Molina Jr.