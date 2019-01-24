The all-Canadian grudge match between super welterweights Cody “The Crippler” Crowley and Stuart McLellan is heating to a boil on social media, and the two freely trade insults in a newly released video. The undefeated newcomer Crowley (16-0, 9 KOs) will defend his titles against McLellan (25-2-3, 10 KOs) in a 12-round shootout on February 9, at the Memorial Centre in Crowley’s hometown of Peterborough, Ontario.

The event, presented by Crowley’s own CCC Promotions, is entitled “Homecoming IV – Bad Blood” and the two have been going back and forth with increasing intensity since their showdown was announced.

“He’s delusional,” says Crowley in the video. “He’s nothing but a spoiled brat,” counters McLellan.

25-year-old Crowley has become well-known in the gyms of his adopted home of Las Vegas. Working with an arm’s length list of world champions including Floyd Mayweather Jr., and having former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman’s brother Ibn Cason as a trainer, Crowley has gained a reputation as Canada’s next big thing… a claim that the veteran McLellan strongly disputes.

“You’re not a real fighter, Cody,” says McLellan. “You know what happens when the hard worker meets a spoiled bitch, man.”

“This guy has been hating on everything I do from the moment I moved to Vegas,” responds Crowley. “The dude doesn’t know enough is enough. The only way to show him and shut him up is with my fists.”

On fight night, doors open at 6 pm, with the first fight starting at 7 pm. The Memorial Centre is a 4,329-seat multi-purpose arena built in 1956.