WBO #1 junior middleweight Josh Kelly will now face Colombian KO artist Placido Ramirez (24-3, 17 KOs) when he returns home to fight at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, England on December 16, live on DAZN. Kelly was due to face Roarke Knapp but an injury has forced the South African out of their 154lb showdown .

Also, the IBF world middleweight title eliminator between Denis Radovan and Andrei Mikhailovich has been postponed. A muscle injury to Radovan means he won’t be able to fight on the 16th. The bout was due to act as the co-main event with the winner landing a shot at IBF/WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.