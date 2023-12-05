Undisputed female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano announced on social media that she has vacated her WBC title due to the WBC not allowing three-minute rounds or twelve-rounders in women’s boxing. Serrano wrote:

I love boxing. I have given my life to this sport. No phone, no boyfriend, no parties. Just boxing.

I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become undisputed champion. I am the only female boxer to have won titles in 7 divisions. I am the first female boxer, along with Katie to headline Madison Sqaure Garden. I am the first female boxer to make 7 figures from a fight and the same from sponsors.

And I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12×3 minute rounds.

Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.

The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title.

Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for Equality!

If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine.

Thank you to all of my fellow fighters who have stood with me. Thank you to my team. Thank you to my fans. And above all, thank you God. I’m blessed.