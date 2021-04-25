WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs) defended his world title by twelfth round TKO against Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (26-3, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at a sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Navarrete dropped Diaz in round four with a lead uppercut. Diaz was deducted a point in round seven for hitting on the back. Navarrete floored Diaz twice in round eight and again in round twelve. Diaz’ corner finally pulled their man out with 11 seconds left.