Wins WBO Asia Pacific 118lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unheralded ex-amateur novice Ryosuke Nishida (4-0, 1 KO), 118, upset former WBC champ Daigo Higa (17-2-1, 17 KOs), 118, by a unanimous decision (117-111 twice, 118-110) over twelve heats and captured his WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight belt on Saturday in Ginowan, Okinawa, Japan.

In a homecoming event of the defending champ and prohibitive favorite Higa, an unexpectedly huge upset took place with the taller southpaw rookie effectively outpunching the power-punching champ. Nishida, moving down from the 122-pound category, utilized his physical advantage and effectively had Higa befuddled with the underdog’s aggressiveness from the start.

The 24-year-old ex-university amateur had scored an upset decision over ex-world challenger Shohei Omori in his previous bout. Nishida is worth watching in the future.

Promoter: Ambition Promotions.