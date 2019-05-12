WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round beatdown of Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs) to retain his belt on Saturday night before 4,424 at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Navarrete rocked Dogboe early and often over twelve punishing rounds. He dropped Dogboe in rounds six and twelve and Dogboe’s corner finally threw in the towel with 58 seconds left in the bout. Navarrete beat Dogboe by unanimous decision last December and this time it was even more decisive.