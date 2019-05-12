By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Philadelphia, PA’s Julian “J-Rock” Williams outworked, outpunched and outhustled his way to a unanimous decision over previously undefeated “Swift” Jarrett Hurd of Accokeek. MD to win the unified WBA/IBF/IBO Super Welterweight championship at the Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA in front of a crowd of 5,105.

Williams beat Hurd to the punch with great jabs and inside punches. Williams repeatedly was first in his exchanges with Hurd. In the second round. Williams dropped Hurd with a left hand to the head. It was the first time Hurd had been dropped in his pro career.

Hurd did land some shots midway through the contest but Williams seemed to have an answer for every Hurd flurry by using angles and great movement. There would be no late-round heroics for Hurd as Williams went on to win by scores of 116-111 and 115-112 twice. Williams wins his first world championships and is now 27-1-1, 16 KO’s. Hurd loses for the first time and is now 23-1, 16 KO’s.j