By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

“Monster” Naoya’s cousin WBO AP 140-pound champion Koki Inoue (17-2, 14 KOs), 140, a hard-punching tall southpaw, attempted to avenge his previous 2020 TKO loss to Daishi Nagata (19-3-2, 6 KOs), now the OPBF counterpart, but lost all regional belts by a majority decision (115-113, 116-112, 114-114) over twelve give-and-take rounds on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

The tide very busily turned after Koki battered Daishi with furious combinations in the first and the latter fought back hard to take back the initiative from the second round on. Nagata kept peppering the fading Inoue to pile up more points in the process and withstood Inoue’s last surge in the final two rounds. The crestfallen Koki told he would hang up gloves for good like last time he had lost to Nagata. It was Nagata that unified the OPBF and WBO AP belts to his credit.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

_

