February 23, 2024
Boxing Results

WBA #1 Apolinario survives, finishes Tanes

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten hard-punching Filipino WBA#1 flyweight Dave Apolinario (20-0, 14 KOs), 111.5, came off the canvas in round three, and badly dropped formerly world rated ex-WBA Asia champ Tanes Onjunta (12-2, 6 KOs), 112.75, twice and for the count at 1:44 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a very competitive undercard to a regional tripleheader at the Korakuen Hall. Onjunta scored with a well-timed right counter, decking the prefight favorite Apolinario to stun the crowd midway in the third. But Tanes sustained a bad gash at the side of his skull, bleeding profusely in the same third. The lefty Filipino, however, caught up with the Thailander with a beautiful southpaw left and sent him to the canvas. Though standing up quickly, Tanes took another vicious right hook to fall and was unable to beat the count. It’s a crowd-pleasing give-and-take affair.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

