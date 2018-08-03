By Boxing Bob Newman

The 50th annual NABF convention got underway this afternoon at the Silver Legacy Hotel and Casino in Reno, Nevada. With convention delegates arriving throughout the day, the schedule was light with registration all day, followed by the ratings meeting and a closed board of directors meeting. The night capped off with the federation’s customary “personality improvement” cocktail gathering at the Rum Bullion’s Patio.



Ratings chairman Tommy Ashy presided over the ratings meeting with several interested parties in attendance. While changes are always par for the course as all ratings are fluid, some key changes were noted:

Former WBC light heavy champ Jean Pascal came out of retirement to win a fight at cruiserweight, hence his new ranking at #4 in that division.

Recent WBO super feather title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz has dropped down to featherweight and is ranked #5.

These and all the changes will be released early next week. Some possible fights to fill several NABF championship vacancies are being worked on and will hopefully be announced as well in the coming days.

After the board of directors meeting, the “Personality Improvement” event took place at Rum Bullion’s Patio. The California State Athletic Commission’s Andy Foster received three awards, not only for himself (Executive Officer of the Year award), but also on behalf of commission member Mark Relyea (Hard Worker award) and the CSAC itself (Commission of the Year). Foster had to leave ahead of Friday’s scheduled awards banquet, hence the early presentation.

The full general session meetings convene Friday in two sessions before the awards banquet in the evening.