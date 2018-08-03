By Miguel Maravilla

Featherweight contender Joseph Diaz Jr. (26-1, 14 KOs) of South El Monte, California held a media workout Thursday afternoon at the Legendz Boxing Gym in Norwalk, California in preparation for his shot at the WBA featherweight world title against Puerto Rico’s Jesus Rojas (16-1-2, 19 KOs) in the inaugural edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California.



“We are one week away. I have been training hard, my camp was phenomenal. I’m excited for this fight to go out there and give a good performance. Rojas is a banger and very aggressive. He’s the champ but I’m hungrier than ever. I will go out there and give a great action packed fight!”

Also present at the media day were the Golden Boy Fight Night undercard fighters.

In the co-main event, Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (14-0, 7 KOs) as he will face Damon “No Smilin” Allen Jr. (15-0-1, 5 KOs) in a fight battle between two undefeated prospects.

“I’m fighting an undefeated prospect in Damon Allen. It’s a big step up for me,” stated Navarro. “Damon is a boxer and he will try to outbox me. We will stick to our plan to come out victorious. Expect a great fight and me to be victorious.”

Ferdinand Kerobyan (9-0, 5 KOs) of North Hollywood, California will fight in a scheduled six round welterweight bout. “I’m ready, I feel great, it was an amazing camp and I will go out there put on a good fight. Training was great and I’m ready to perform.”

Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (4-0, 3 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland will participate in a four-round welterweight fight. “My upcoming fight is August 11th and I’m really looking forward to it. I plan on giving a really exciting fight.”

Lightweight Hector Tanajara (14-0, 5 KO) of San Antonio, Texas will take on Emmanuel Morales (7-2, 4 KOs). “This will be a good fight. I’m fighting a tough opponent. I have been training in Riverside with Robert Garcia and sparring Jonathan Navarro. We are helping each other for our upcoming fights. I’m looking forward to the knockout!”

