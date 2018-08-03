An intriguing rematch will be the televised Boxeo Telemundo Ford main event tonight. Upset specialist and local favorite Uriel “Yuca” Lopez (16-6-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City faces former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world title challenger Antonio “El Tostado” Tostado (22-5, 5 KOs) of Jamay Jalisco, Mexico for the Vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino bantamweight Title. The site of the event will be the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City.

Lopez won the first encounter between the two back in 2013. He could see himself vaulted into the world rankings if he can duplicate the first victory. His hometown fans will be cheering him on versus the revenge-minded Tostado. It will be a tall task for Lopez to repeat but one he feels he is more than prepared for.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had an excellent preparation over the last 5 weeks. I sparred hard rounds of 8 and 10 during the camp. I closed out the sparring with a 12 round sparring session

You have had some solid success following your first fight with Tostado. This included a huge knockout of then-unbeaten Ryo Matsumoto in his native Japan. Can you speak on that fight?

I was so proud to represent my country in such a big way. There was so much talk of how I was going to get knocked out. I not only surprised the locals but also many back home, as well.

Why do you feel you were unable to duplicate the defeat 7 months later where he stopped you inside the distance in Japan?

I actually was close to stopping him again but I failed to turn up the pressure when I needed to. I needed to throw more punches to get get the knockout.

What do you remember about the first fight with Tostado?

The fight was only 6 rounds but it was very exciting. He is an extremely tough fighter. He likes to come forward and throws a high volume of punches.

How would you describe your style of boxing?

I am more of a stylist in there, at least thru the first 5 rounds or so. I then turn up the pressure after that.

Is this your first main event on Telemundo?

Yes it is. I am very motivated and appreciative to Tutico Zabala/ All Star Boxing, Inc for this opportunity. I am so happy so many people both locally and internationally will get to see my style of fighting for the first time. I am sure the viewers will enjoy it. It is also my chance to leave no doubt to who the winner is tonight.

Are you comfortable fighting at home?

Yes I am comfortable and have fought in this venue before. I am very happy to be able to fight with the support of the locals.

What kind of fight do you expect tonight?

It is going to be explosive. There is going to be non stop action with both of us throwing a lot of punches. The title on the line makes the fight even that much bigger as winning it will position the winner closer to a world title opportunity.

* * *

The 8 round Co-Main event in the lightweight division features local fan favorite Jerson Aguilar(9-3) squares off against Jorge “Vaquita” Romero(7-1). Romero is part of Mexican Legend and Hall of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez stable. Cuban prospect now living in Mexico City, Alexander Gonzalez (1-0) faces Ivan Garcia(1-0) in a 4 round flyweight special attraction. 5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.