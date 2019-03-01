By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Jeff Zimmerman

In the main event at the Ring of Hope fundraiser at the Frontiers of Flight Museum – Dallas Love Field, super lightweight Mykguan Williams (14-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated and won a rugged eight round decision over Andre Byrd (7-5, 1 KOs).



Williams used a steady body attack, a solid right hand and slick footwork to keep Byrd at bay for most of the fight. Byrd, built like a tank, tried to bully Williams inside as the fight was interrupted by constant holding. However, at a distance, Williams showed immense skills.

In round 2, Williams landed a double right hook to the head followed by a shot to the body and then in round 4, Williams showed a stiff jab and big left hand that sent Byrd reeling backwards temporarily. The referee kept busy throughout separating the two fighters. There were a couple of low blows in the 2nd round by Williams and he was warned accordingly to keep his punches up. Byrd showed toughness as he took many solid shots from the crafty Williams and landed some big combos of his own sporadically throughout the fight. Williams won an entertaining majority decision as the scores read 76-76, 80-72, 78-74.

Williams is managed by the legendary manager Jackie Kallen as she was in attendance. Kallen was joined by her all-time number one fighter and best friend, the Hall of Famer and boxing royalty, Tommy “Hitman” Hearns, who posed for pictures throughout the Ring of Hope fundraiser. Ring of Hope uses boxing to instill character, confidence and community in today’s youth in Dallas.

Ashleigh Curry vs. Raquel Miller

Middleweight Raquel Miller (8-0, 3 KOs) dominated Ashleigh Curry (7-12, 1 KOs) over six rounds to win going away. Miller came out from the opening bell and landed a stiff jab and overhand right on the outgunned Curry. Miller dropped Curry with a flurry of punches in the 2nd round. Over the next few rounds it was Miller time as she continued to stalk Curry around the ring. In a scoring snafu, the scores were announced as a split decision victory for Miller as all cards read 60-53. Clearly Miller won every round.

Pedro Navarrete vs. Roberto Marroquin

Former world title contender Roberto Marroquin (28-5-1, 20 KOs) from Dallas, seemed to cruise to an easy six round decision in his hometown, against the tough and gritty veteran Pedro Navarrete (30-23-3, 19 KOs). Marroquin dropped Navarrete in the 2nd round with a big right hand and was well in control. Marroquin cut off the ring throughout the fight and landed multiple combinations as Navarrete did his best to counter and did have his moments. Marroquin, however, didn’t win over all the judges as he scored a split decision. Scores read 60-53 twice for Marroquin as Navarrete was given a questionable 57-56 score.

Jamarcus Warren vs. Steven Pichardo

Jamarcus Warren (1-1) and Steven Pichardo (5-1, 1 KOs) went toe to toe over four rounds in a middleweight clash. Warren came out on fire to start the fight and landed some big blows to the head and body of Pichardo. Pichardo, with the famed trainer from Wild Card Boxing Gym, Eric Brown, in his corner, started to land the jab and combos as Warren began to tire. Pichardo did just enough to earn the split decision in Dallas. The scores read 39-37 twice for Pichardo and 39-37 for Warren.

Michael Johnson vs. Rashard Readus

In the opening bout of the Ring of Hope fundraiser and boxing event at the Frontiers of Flight Museum – Dallas Love Field, heavyweights Michael Johnson (1-0, 1 KOs) and Rashard Readus (0-2) collided. In the most bizarre sequence in the ring, Readus landed a few big shots to the head of Johnson and Johnson promptly body slammed Readus to the canvas. After both fighters got back to their feet, Readus lost his lunch in his corner and the referee promptly waived the fight off at 2:19 of the 2nd round. The fight was ruled a TKO for Johnson.

