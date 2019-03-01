By Ricardo Ibarra

In a battle for the vacant WBO International featherweight title, Mexicali, Mexico’s Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (17-1, 8 KOS) claimed a unanimous technical decision win over Ray Ximenez, Jr. (18-2, 4 KOs), of Dallas, Texas, on Thursday night at the Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, putting on a dominant performance over eight rounds before the fight was called due to a cut over the eye of Ximenez .

Lopez set a fast pace from the start, using his lateral movement to move in and out of the pocket and land blistering combinations. He continuously out-landed Ximenez throughout the bout, countering effectively as Ximenez tried to cut the distance. Official scores read 80-72, 78-74, and 77-75.

The fight was streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and promoted by Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions.

