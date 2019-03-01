Hard-punching WBO #1 rated Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (22-2, 19 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico returns to Telemundo air tonight against former two-time world title challenger Ricardo “El Matematico” Nunez (29-8, 23 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



Espinoza had a break out year in 2018 and is now knocking on the door of a world title opportunity.

How was your preparation for what is your toughest test on paper to date?

It was a very intense training camp and I put in more than the necessary work for such a tough opponent.

What do you know about Nunez?

He is a very experienced veteran. He has been in some tough fights at a very high level. I consider it an honor to share the ring with him so that I can show that I am a nexWe’revel fighter. Were going to give the fans an exciting fight.

You have come out quite aggressive in your recent fights. Will you do the same with such an experienced fighter tonight?

I won’t be changing up my style. I will come out fighting like I always do. God willing I will leave with my hand raised.

Do feel both mentally and physically prepared for your toughest challenge?

I respect anyone who shares the ring with me. My mental state and physical state are in excellent form. I have prepared for this fight as if it were a world title fight.

How confident are you of carrying your power late in a fight if necessary?

I know that I can go the 10 round distance if necessary and still be victorious. I will be equally as effective in a distance fight.

How have things changed for you with all your recent success?

I am even more dedicated to boxing, myself, and to all of my team. Telemundo has treated me very well and I am extremely greatful to them for the exposure they have given to me.

How important is it for you to not only win but to make a statement tonight that you are a true #1 contender?

I am extremely focused on the task at hand tonight, which is to win. I am well aware that a victory can lead me a step closer to securing a world title fight. So this is a must win for me tonight. You will see the best of me tonight.