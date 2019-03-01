Unbeaten European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (18-0, 13 KOs) makes the third defense of his title against Andriy Rudenko (32-3, 20 KOs) on Saturday night topping a card billed as “Night of the Young Heavyweights” at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. MDR will televise. Here’s what the fighters had to say.



Agit Kabayel: “If I win this fight convincingly and then all doors should be open to the very top! So much is going on at the moment in the heavyweight division. The scene in the world rankings has become crowded and there is a lot of talk, speculation. No matter, I like my chances against all of them.”

Andriy Rudenko: “Why have I never lost prematurely? I have a good defense. I want only want one thing here. To win! I want to become European champion in a good, fair fight!”

In the co-feature, WBO #2 Tom Schwarz (23-0, 15 KOs) puts his world ranking on the line against Kristijan Krstacic (17-1, 14 KOs).

Tom Schwarz: “The last few weeks we’ve worked hard on my fitness, athleticism. Krstacic may have a better defined physique, but it won’t help him when he takes a right hand!”

Kristijan Krstacic: “With my training in the US, I have now arrived in the heavyweight division. I will make life in the ring difficult for Tom and be victorious!”

Also, hot heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru is making his pro debut.