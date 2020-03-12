Murphys Boxing has announced that their 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash which was scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 14th at the House of Blues in Boston has been canceled due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

“We’re obviously beyond disappointed for the fighters who have trained so hard and our fans that travel from all over to the world to experience a Murphys Boxing event in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend but everyone’s safety and health is of the upmost importance.”, explains, Murphys Boxing founder and Dropkick Murphys frontman, Ken Casey

“I spoke directly with Governor Baker and we agreed it was the right decision to join several other sporting events and teams during this state of emergency and cancel our annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash. We at Murphys Boxing love you all and wish everyone good health and safety over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend and beyond.”

Refunds for tickets purchased at House of Blues box office can be obtained at point of purchase. For more information on online refunds please call Ticketmaster Customer Service at 1-800-653-8000. If tickets were purchased directly from a fighter, please contact them for a refund.