Murat Gassiev has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA, Ural Boxing Promotion and Warriors Boxing – and will move up to heavyweight in June as he prepares to fight on DAZN.

The 25-year-old is moving up from cruiserweight where he landed the IBF world title in June 2016 after beating Denis Lebedev in Moscow, defending it with a third round KO of Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in New Jersey in December 2017 in the quarter-final of the World Boxing Super Series and then adding the WBA crown with a dramatic final round stoppage of Yunier Dorticos in February 2018.

That victory led Gassiev to a final with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed cruiserweight title, which Usyk won over the distance. Gassiev has mirrored the moves of Usyk by going up in weight and teaming up with Matchroom Boxing USA.