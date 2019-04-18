#1 ranked WBO Bantamweight contender Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza of Tijuana, Mexico arrived today in Los Angeles, California for his Interim WBO World Bantamweight title showdown against #6 ranked John Riel Casimero this Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park (StubHub Centre) in Carson.



Espinoza wanted to arrive earlier but he had college finals earlier in the week. He is currently a sophomore majoring in Business Administration at the Autonomous University of Baja California.

“I feel great, we had the best camp ever, between classes and training my time was limited. I’m ready for this opportunity and I know I will be world champion come Saturday night,” said Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza.