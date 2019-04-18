WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt has completed his preparation stage in Los Mochis and moved his training camp in Hermosillo with his trainer Alfredo Caballero. Berchelt (35-1, 31 KOs) will face former champ Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) on May 11 at the Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona.



He won the WBC belt in January 2017 by knocking out the then-unbeaten Vargas in eleven rounds. For the rematch, Berchelt works two sessions a day (conditioning in the mornings and afternoons in the gym) and is showing excellent physical, mental and boxing form.

“We will reach the best condition of our career because Vargas is a warrior and we need to be prepared for 12 rounds of war in the ring. The first fight with Bandido was very hard and the rematch will be even more, but we’ll enter the ring at 100% strength, condition and speed,” said Berchelt.

“Right now all our attention is on Bandido Vargas and our fight May 11, whatever comes later my company will decide whether to make more defenses or unify or go up to lightweight. We’ll see. For now, we expect a great fight with a Mexican warrior in Vargas and we’ll give the fans a memorable fight.

“I’m very grateful to Fernando Beltran, not to mention my longtime agent and friend Mario Abraham. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am. I can only respond with dedication and victories.”

May 11 will be a night of rematches. Berchelt-Vargas will be supported by another world championship fight, the rematch between stablemate and WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (20-1, 15 KOs) in a direct rematch.

In December 2018, Navarrete dethroned Dogboe by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden.