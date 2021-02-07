Super flyweight prospect Kevin Luis Munoz (11-0, 4 KOs) defeated fellow Argentine Carlos Jorge Luis Sardinez (16-4, 6 KOs) by 10 round unanimous decision to retain his South American title on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion, in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. The first minute of the fight was fairly calm until a flash knockown was scored as the knee of Sardinez touched the canvas. Sardinez easily beat the count and did not appear hurt. Munoz however, pressed the attack anyways landing multiple flush shots but Sardinez made it out of the round. The beginning of round 2 saw a clash of heads leaving Munoz cut over his eye. The cut proved not to be a factor as Munoz would cruise on to victory against the very game Sardinez. The official scores were 100-89, 100-91, and 100-93 all in favor of Munoz.

Rounding out the undercard:

Ezequiel Palaversic (2-0, 0 KOs) UD 58½ -57½ , 59-57, and 59½-56½ Rodrigo Gustavo Gabriel Roldan(2-2, 0 KOs) 6 rds lightweights

Geronimo Manuel Vazquez (5-0, 2 KOs) UD 40-37, 40-36½ , 40-35 Martin Nicolas Basile (0-2-2) 4rds super weltweights

Franco Maximiliano Morello (3-0, 2 KOs) MD 40-36, 40-38, 39-39 Armando Oscar Guitierrez Bello (0-1) 4 rds super middleweights

O.R. Promotions – Osvaldo Rivero promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event.