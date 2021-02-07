Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has passed away at the age of 67. Spinks succumbed to cancer in Las Vegas on Friday. He is best known for defeating the legendary Muhammed Ali for the world title in February 1978. He became WBC and WBA heavyweight champion in just his eighth fight. Ali regained the belt via fifteen round unanimous decision seven months later. An estimated 90 million TV viewers watched Ali-Spinks II in the USA, with 2 billion viewers tuning in worldwide. Overall Spinks’ pro record was 26-17-3 with 14 KOs. He won the Olympic gold medal in 1976.