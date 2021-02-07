Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has passed away at the age of 67. Spinks succumbed to cancer in Las Vegas on Friday. He is best known for defeating the legendary Muhammed Ali for the world title in February 1978. He became WBC and WBA heavyweight champion in just his eighth fight. Ali regained the belt via fifteen round unanimous decision seven months later. An estimated 90 million TV viewers watched Ali-Spinks II in the USA, with 2 billion viewers tuning in worldwide. Overall Spinks’ pro record was 26-17-3 with 14 KOs. He won the Olympic gold medal in 1976.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Why hasn’t there been a serious movie made on the Spinks brothers ???? An incredible story of achievement that connects the dots of Ali toTyson. Hollywood claims there is systemic racism which is correct. Truth is if the Spinks brothers were white Hollywood would have done a movie on these legends years ago. Hollywood and the dems are the real racists. RIP Leon.
You lost me when you mentioned politics. You’re a fool!
RIP Champ
Rest In Peace Champ.
Reports are saying he was dealing with advanced prostate cancer.
Leon is alright man ! Condolences to his family