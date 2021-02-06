On February 26 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italian welterweight champion Tobia Loriga (32-8-3, 6 KOs) will defend against young lion Nicholas Esposito (13-0, 5 KOs) in an event promoted by Opi Since 82 and Matchroom. DAZN will stream it live and later on demand.

Loriga is 43 years old and has good international experience having fought also in Spain, Ukraine, England, Canada and Mexico, where he fought against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on April 26, 2008 at the Plaza de Toros in Juriquilla. The fight was scheduled for the ten round distance and was for the WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title held by Chavez Jr. who won by 9th round KO.

Loriga remembers that experience very well: “It was the greatest experience in my career. I trained ten days in Los Angeles and then went to Mexico to fight a very famous boxer and gave it all. I was very pleased that Freddie Roach complimented me because I accepted the brawl. Usually European fighters hit and run and he was surprised that I was a warrior. I was part of one of those big-time events that most fighters only see on television”. Loriga doesn’t take 26-year-old Nicholas Esposito lightly: “Boxing taught me that there are no easy fights. I respect Nicholas. The best man will win.”

Managed by Opi since 82, Nicholas Esposito is ready to win the first title of his career: “I have the utmost respect for Loriga, he has more experience than me and he is used to fight on the ten rounds distance and for a title. That said, I train to win. I liked my performance in my last fight against Giovanni D’Antoni, my father Enzo who is my trainer liked it too and so did Cherchi’s family. I know that I’m ready to become Italian champion.”

At Allianz Cloud there will be three more titles on the line: Daniele Scardina (18-0 with 14 KO) will fight Cesar Nunez (Spain, 17-2-1 with 9 KO) for the vacant European Union super middleweight belt. The IBF International title will be on the line twice: welterweight champion Maxim Prodan (18-0-1 with 14 KO) will defend against Nicola Cristofori (11-2-2 with 1 KO) and featherweights Francesco Grandelli (14-1-1 with 2 KO) and Davide Tassi (11-0 with 5 KO) will fight for the vacant crown.