Weights from Philadelphia Donald Smith 128.4 vs. William Foster III 128

Nahir Albright 136 vs. Darnell Jiles 128.8

Rashiem Jefferson 126.8 vs. James Early 130

Sharif Rahman 154.8 vs. Gladimir Jacinto 156

Derrick Starling 267.8 vs. Jose Nunez 212 *Mark Dawson weighed in over the weight and did not come back to re-weigh, so his bout with Derrick Whitley was scratched Venue 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: FITE.TV for $9.99

1st Bell: 7 PM ET Weights from Washington, PA

