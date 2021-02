Weights from Washington, PA By Bob Caico Matt Conway 131.2 vs. Vincent Jennings 130.3

Ryizeemmion Ford 129.4 vs. Rosalindo Morales 128.4

Anthony Hollaway 192.6 vs. Eric Berumen 193.9

Eric Lomax 168.8 vs. Trevor Ollison 168.6

Corey Lopez 138.4 vs. Shawn Rall 138.1

Joe Reed 131.6 vs. Kel Smith 132.5 Venue: Washington County Fairgrounds

Promoter: Derek Gionta

7pm start Weights from Philadelphia Weights from Hermosillo, Mexico

