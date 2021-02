Former WBA super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (33-5-1, 18 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Juan “Tortuga” Garcia (21-7-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Sur in Chihuahua, Mexico. Trout easily outclassed and outboxed Garcia all the way. Scores were 99-91 across the board.

Afterward, the 35-year-old Trout stated that it was good to be back in the ring and he’s making his way toward another big fight.