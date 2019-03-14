WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) will make the fourth defense of his world title when he takes on mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOS) in a 12-round battle on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico and streamed live on DAZN .

Jaime Munguia: “I feel happy to be returning to Mexico. The last time I fought in Mexico was right here in Monterrey, so I’m excited to be here again. I’m ready to come back and deliver a great show to my Mexican people. It’s also very important to be fighting on this new platform, DAZN. It’s an honor for me to be fighting on this platform. It’s new, but it’s very important. It is the future of boxing.”

Dennis Hogan: “I am looking forward to facing Jaime Munguia on April 13 in Monterrey, Mexico. Mexico’s culture has a rich history in boxing, and I can’t wait to show Mexico and the rest of the world that I am ready to dethrone Munguia. I am not concerned with his power, as I have fought bigger and stronger opponents. My pressure and style are going to give Munguia trouble. I have been fighting for this opportunity since I was eight years old. I’m going to make it count. My team at DDP Sports and Peter Kahn worked hard to get this fight done, and I’m looking forward to bringing the WBO Junior Middleweight title back to Australia.”

Oscar de la Hoya: “It’s about time that Golden Boy returned to Mexico with one of its most dominant world champions in Jaime Munguia. “We’re excited for this endeavor with our partners and co-promoters at Zanfer Promotions as we work hard to make Munguia an international star. I have no doubts that Munguia will sell out Arena Monterrey as people from all over the country come to see him fight. Munguia has also proven to be a fan favorite for fans watching at home, so I expect many fans to tune in on the best platform in boxing, DAZN.”

Fernando Beltran: “This will be Jaime Munguia’s return to Mexican territory after a great campaign in the United States. And above all it will take place on a great platform, one that has really changed the sport. It is the platform that has eliminated pay-per-view, and that’s DAZN. He’ll be continuing the strategic alliance that we have with our great friends at Golden Boy. I’m very happy that we will be here together, promoting a great fighter and Mexican star in Jaime Munguia.”

In the co-main event, Brazilian contender Patrick Teixeira (29-1, 22 KOs) will return against Dormedes Potes (11-1-1, 8 KOs)of Barranquilla, Colombia in a 10-round fight for the WBO Latino Super Welterweight Title.

Daniel Valladares (19-1, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will fight in a six-round light flyweight battle.

Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 10 KOS) of Mexicali, Mexico will face Enrique Bernache (24-12, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Arely Mucino (27-3-2, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will return in a 10-round flyweight fight.

Irving Turrubiates (18-0, 12 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will participate in an eight-round featherweight clash.

Javier Gonzalez (13-0, 10 KOs) will fight in a six-round lightweight battle.

Alex Rincon (6-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight against Isaac Mireles (7-6, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Opponents for Valladares, Mucino, Turrubiates and Gonzalez will be announced shortly.