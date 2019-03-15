Boxeo Telemundo Ford concludes its 30th Anniversary spring series with a showdown between Mexico City welterweights. Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (18-6-2, 14 KOs) takes on Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (20-3-1, 13 KOs) in the ten round main event for the WBC Latino title.



Cruz has had some close decisions not go his way in his last few fights but a win over Pintor tonight positions him well for opportunities.

You have an opportunity to get into the deep welterweight division mix with a win tonight. Did you do anything different in training for this fight?

Yes this camp was much different from what I am used to. It was very long and hard but worth it.

You have fought extremely tough opposition including a former world champion. Do you think these experiences will help you with your fight tonight?

I think they will help a little. The reality is that each opponent has a different style. We’re going to see what style Pintor brings.

How would you describe the style of Pintor?

I do not know a whole lot about him aside from that he is very strong and is a warrior.

You both are local fighters. Do you feel it’s more difficult fighting at home?

I don’t feel that way. I have not fought at home in a while and I am excited to be fighting here tonight.

You have fought at 140 as well as 147. Can you comfortably make both weights?

I have fought at 140 many times but I am feeling a lot more comfortable fighting at 147.

Do you feel that you’re the puncher in this matchup?

No, but I feel that I will be the one with his hand being raised because I fought the better fight.

What is your style of fighting?

I like my fight to be on the inside. However, We have worked on a lot of different new things during this full training camp.

How big of a victory would this be for you to win your first professional title?

It would a major accomplishment. I have not fought in a while and it would really be satisfying to win. This would instantly change the outlook on my career.

What are your thoughts on debuting on Telemundo tonight?

I am very motivated for this opportunity. I know how important a win will be to my career. The fact that this is a city rivalry will make this fight that much more exciting for the fans.

* * *

The co-main of the night sees the return of Cesar Soriano (13-2) on Telemundo. In his last outing, he knocked out previously undefeated prospect Martin Escamilla (10-1) in an upset. Soriano Faces Christian Gomez (12-3) over eight Rounds.

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Demoledor” Cruz will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo.